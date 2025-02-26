Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE NXR.UN traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.44. The company had a trading volume of 95,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,469. The stock has a market capitalization of C$526.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.51. Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.47 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 50,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$393,845.00. 32.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.72.

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial, office and retail properties.

