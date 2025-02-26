Nervos Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.35 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $265.87 million and $15.35 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87,374.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.92 or 0.00144110 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00010264 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.77 or 0.00338510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.00248991 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00021624 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00040313 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 46,746,394,871 coins and its circulating supply is 46,024,793,710 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie."

