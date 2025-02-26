Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2025

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.41. 38,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,937. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$16.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.