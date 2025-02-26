Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE CRR.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.41. 38,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,937. The firm has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.87, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.25 and a 12-month high of C$16.22.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.07.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.