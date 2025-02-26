China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Shares Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.07 and last traded at $0.08. 4,330,057 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 35,180,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

China Liberal Education Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40.

China Liberal Education Company Profile

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

