Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 17th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 4,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.13.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

