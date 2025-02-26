Extendicare Inc. (EXETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 17th

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXETF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.10. 4,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. Extendicare has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $8.13.
About Extendicare
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Extendicare
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Buffett’s on the Sidelines – Should You Follow?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.