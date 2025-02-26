First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 17.000-20.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 20.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. First Solar also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 17.000-20.000 EPS.

First Solar Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $14.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,797,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,071. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.38. First Solar has a 12 month low of $144.28 and a 12 month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Solar from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.96.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

