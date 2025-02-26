MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08, Zacks reports. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. MGP Ingredients updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.750 EPS.
MGP Ingredients Stock Up 2.3 %
MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 495,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,167. The company has a market cap of $731.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $92.52.
MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on MGP Ingredients
About MGP Ingredients
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MGP Ingredients
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- AST SpaceMobile Stock Surges 17% After Analyst Upgrade
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Stocks With Triple-Digit PEs That Are Still Worth a Look
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- SMCI Investors Use These ETFs For Heightened Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.