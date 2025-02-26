MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08, Zacks reports. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. MGP Ingredients updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.450-2.750 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 2.3 %

MGP Ingredients stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. 495,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,167. The company has a market cap of $731.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $92.52.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

