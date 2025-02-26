Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.0 million. Itron also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 5.200-5.600 EPS.

Itron Stock Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ ITRI traded up $6.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.96. 400,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.84. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $86.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Get Itron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Itron from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, CAO David Marshall Wright sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $29,449.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,233.20. This trade represents a 3.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 648 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $60,199.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,285.40. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,287 shares of company stock valued at $305,362 over the last quarter. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.