Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $14.94 EPS.
Shares of HD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,715. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
