Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09, Zacks reports. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot updated its FY 2025 guidance to 14.940-14.940 EPS and its FY26 guidance to $14.94 EPS.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $393.07. The company had a trading volume of 380,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,715. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $401.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

