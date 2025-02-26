Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.29 Million Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $13,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,943,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $31,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,002.40. This trade represents a 99.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,719,783 shares of company stock worth $477,414,743. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Baird R W raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

