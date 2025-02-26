SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.55 and last traded at $55.58, with a volume of 455296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $50.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 19,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4,235.1% during the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 145,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after acquiring an additional 142,298 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.