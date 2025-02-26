Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU) Insider Paul Rice Acquires 93,672 Shares

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rice acquired 93,672 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £5,620.32 ($7,123.35).

Coral Products Stock Performance

CRU opened at GBX 5.25 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of £4.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.05. Coral Products PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

Coral Products (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported GBX (0.35) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coral Products had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coral Products PLC will post 0.9733456 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC is a manufacturer and distributor of plastic products within a wide range of sectors.

The Group has operations in the UK with manufacturing facilities in Wythenshawe and Denton, Greater Manchester and a distribution facility in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

