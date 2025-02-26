Prom (PROM) Price Tops $6.60 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $6.60 or 0.00007526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $120.39 million and $5.40 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00004023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00024639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00004193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000322 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 6.64586964 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $6,748,055.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars.

