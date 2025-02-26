Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 22746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 405,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,297,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 26,605.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

