Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.75 and last traded at $60.20, with a volume of 22746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.65.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1871 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
