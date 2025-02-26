ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 14.36 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. ME Group International had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 17.39%.

ME Group International Stock Performance

ME Group International stock opened at GBX 218.85 ($2.77) on Wednesday. ME Group International has a 52-week low of GBX 155.20 ($1.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 235.50 ($2.98). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 210.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 206.42. The firm has a market cap of £831.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ME Group International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.42) target price on shares of ME Group International in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ME Group International from GBX 203 ($2.57) to GBX 235 ($2.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ME Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ME Group International plc (LSE: MEGP) operates, sells and services a wide range of instant-service vending equipment, primarily aimed at the consumer market.

The Group operates vending units across 18 countries and its technological innovation is focused on four principal areas:

• Photo.ME – Photobooths and integrated biometric

identification solutions

• Wash.ME – Unattended laundry services and launderettes

• Print.ME – High-quality digital printing kiosks

• Feed.ME – Vending equipment for the food service market

In addition, the Group operates other vending equipment such as children’s rides, amusement machines, and business service equipment.

Whilst the Group both sells and services this equipment, the majority of units are owned, operated and maintained by the Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.