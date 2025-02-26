Top Casino Stocks To Watch Today – February 23rd

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, Churchill Downs, PENN Entertainment, and Rush Street Interactive are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,259,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,499,673. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,068. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.77 and its 200 day moving average is $246.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,961,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,505. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $36.02. 5,167,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,094. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MGM

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $116.92. 1,199,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,827. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $111.10 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.91. 4,765,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,341. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PENN

Rush Street Interactive (RSI)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Shares of RSI traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.69. 2,270,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,766. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.35 and a beta of 1.88. Rush Street Interactive has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RSI

Recommended Stories