Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 194,312 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.83. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

