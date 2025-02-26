Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Femasys from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of FEMY stock opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -2.81. Femasys has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Femasys by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Femasys by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Femasys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions to address unmet women healthcare needs worldwide. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

