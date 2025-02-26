iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.42 and last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 907463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 11.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 24,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. GTS Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

