Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 2,501.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 48,821 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,183,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 24,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $117,842.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,303.38. The trade was a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

