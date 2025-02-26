Standard Chartered (OTC:SCBFF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Standard Chartered PLC (OTC:SCBFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.25 and last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

