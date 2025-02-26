Daner Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,015,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,214 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,769,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,097,000 after purchasing an additional 222,980 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,252,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 85,299 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,617,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,865,000 after purchasing an additional 223,332 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE FND opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.06. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.68.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

