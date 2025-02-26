Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 412 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triune Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,997,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,517,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,900,000 after buying an additional 3,458,045 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after buying an additional 1,789,147 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 4,819,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,713,000 after buying an additional 1,688,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after buying an additional 1,433,161 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

