IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRG – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,379 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLRG. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLRG opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31. Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

The Fidelity U.S. Multifactor ETF (FLRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Multifactor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected by four factors – value, quality, low volatility, and momentum. FLRG was launched on Sep 15, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

