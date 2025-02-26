Daner Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $513.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $522.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $502.54. The stock has a market cap of $326.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

