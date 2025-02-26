GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 12.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) fell 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.09 ($0.01). 35,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,953,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
GS Chain Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.99.
GS Chain Company Profile
While the Board of Directors’ experience spans across a wide range of business sectors, the board will focus its energy in the technology space; specifically targeting a company that leverages state of the art technology in automotive, fintech, real estate, banking, finance, telecommunications, or blockchain industries.
