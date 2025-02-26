Daner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 26,200 Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $736,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 113,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 163,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MHI opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.