MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires 1,200 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. AGCO makes up 1.6% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $10,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AGCO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in AGCO by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AGCO by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $84.35 and a 1-year high of $125.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average is $95.94. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 13.40%. Research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AGCO from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AGCO from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.