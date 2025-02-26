Cavalier Investments LLC Has $685,000 Holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Winmark were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $1,200,000. Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Winmark by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 15,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winmark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,638,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Stock Up 1.9 %

WINA opened at $338.58 on Wednesday. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $330.25 and a twelve month high of $431.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.52 and a 200-day moving average of $382.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.82.

Winmark Cuts Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 49.15%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

