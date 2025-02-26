General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Baird R W cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $279.00 to $276.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $249.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.88. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $239.87 and a 52-week high of $316.90. The firm has a market cap of $67.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

