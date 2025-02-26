Eq LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Eq LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eq LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,724,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4,311.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,137,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,993 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,570.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,032,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,671,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8,134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,445 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

