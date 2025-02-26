Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 170.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

TNL opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.