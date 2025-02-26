Ieq Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Point Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 88,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $648,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 483,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.13.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

