Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
Separately, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ BSMY opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52.
Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report).
