Addison Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Separately, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $678,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ BSMY opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

