iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

