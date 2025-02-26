Steve Ming Lo Sells 23,477 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 23,477 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $161,991.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 330,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,807.30. This trade represents a 6.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Ming Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RealReal alerts:

On Monday, December 2nd, Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $589,662.60.

RealReal Stock Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The RealReal, Inc. has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $11.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RealReal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on REAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.