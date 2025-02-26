Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Puma Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $7.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 9,437 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $29,726.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,951 shares in the company, valued at $343,195.65. This trade represents a 7.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 33,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $106,599.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,029,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,143,473.10. This trade represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PBYI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

