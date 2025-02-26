Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$52.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Canadian Western Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$58.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.53. The company has a market cap of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.39. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$24.66 and a 12 month high of C$61.81.

Canadian Western Bank is a diversified financial service organization providing banking, trust, and wealth management services. The group operates through a number of subsidiaries providing different areas of financial services. Canadian Western Bank offers business banking services including general commercial banking, equipment financing and leasing, real estate financing, and other services for small- and medium-sized companies, as well as personal banking services including chequing and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

