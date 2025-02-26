SITE Centers (SITC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter.

SITE Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE SITC opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The firm has a market cap of $764.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SITC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Insider Activity at SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $58,554.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,082 shares in the company, valued at $451,934.28. This trade represents a 11.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $133,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,693. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

