Ieq Capital LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDYG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 43,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 12,876 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $516,000.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
MDYG opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.11.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
