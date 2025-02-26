Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIAV. StockNews.com downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,612.31. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 804.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

