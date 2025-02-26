Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 64,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 52,032 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

VOYA stock opened at $70.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $84.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Voya Financial

About Voya Financial

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.