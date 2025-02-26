IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 45,818 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,301,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565,226 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,972,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,886 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,872,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,922,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,377,000 after purchasing an additional 648,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.