Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Trading Up 54.8% – Here’s Why

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) rose 54.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. Approximately 10,662,261 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INE shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cormark dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 54.8 %

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44.

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.