iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Boosted by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

IYR stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

