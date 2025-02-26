Ndwm LLC Buys 5,057 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Ndwm LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ndwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ndwm LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,154,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

CMF stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.