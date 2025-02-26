Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 9,982 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

