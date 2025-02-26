Red Crane Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 1.0% of Red Crane Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSEP. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 17,984.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 914,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after buying an additional 909,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PSEP opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

