Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. Main Street Capital makes up about 1.0% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $9,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

Read Our Latest Report on MAIN

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.