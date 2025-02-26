Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Shares Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 52,400,301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 60,854,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Get Technology Minerals alerts:

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (0.30) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Technology Minerals

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.